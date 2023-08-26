Interested in testing your high school football knowledge against staff members of the Press Herald and Forecaster? We’re seeking guest pickers to compete each week against our sportswriters and editors, choosing winners for up to 20 local high school games. We’ll have a different guest picker each week, and if chosen, you’ll be asked to provide a photo (headshot) for inclusion with the picks.

If you’d like to participate, please send a message to Press Herald Assistant Sports Editor Bob Aube (baube@pressherald.com), and include your hometown.

