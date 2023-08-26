Topsham and Maine State police responded Friday to a report of a suspicious package near the FedEx drop box in the Walgreens on Mallett Drive.

“Due to the previous day’s reported bomb threats at numerous other Walgreens locations, employees contacted law enforcement,” Topsham police said in a statement.

The store was evacuated, and Maine State Police bomb technicians were called to the scene.

The package was opened and determined to be an engine part, police said.

The store reopened, and no charges were filed.

Multiple Walgreens locations in Maine – including one on Marginal Way in Portland and another in Windham – were briefly closed around midday Thursday due to bomb threats. Police found no explosives at either store and deemed the threats not to be credible.

