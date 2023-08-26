A humpback whale has been spotted this week in the Sheepscot River in the Wiscasset area.

The Marine Mammals of Maine has been monitoring the young whale and reports that it appears to be healthy.

Sightings of the whale in the area were reported nearly every day this week.

The response team from Marine Mammals of Maine has watched it feed, along with other normal behaviors, the organization posted on Facebook. The whale is following an abundant congregation of pogie, its food.

Dee Dow, a photographer from Westport Island, heard the whale was hanging around the area earlier in the week. She went out on a boat with a fellow islander Tuesday and spotted the young humpback in the river.

“We watched it until we saw it spout,” Dow said. “I can’t describe seeing it, the awe. Such a magnificent animal.”

An appearance of a whale is not a common site, Dow said, but added that another whale was seen in the Sheepscot River in June of 2020.

The MMoM reports no rescue intervention is needed, but there are safety concerns due to the amount of boating activity.

“While this whale’s presence is exciting and an amazing sight we hope the public gets the opportunity to enjoy, we urge people to appreciate this whale safely and respectfully by maintaining at least 100 feet of distance,” MMoM posted.

Boating in the area of a whale should be done slowly at a no-wake speed. Boat engines should be in neutral when whales approach to pass. Also, boats should not enter an area where whales are feeding, according to the nonprofit marine mammal rescue organization.

Getting too close can be dangerous for both whales and people, as whales can change direction quickly when following prey and can exhibit unpredictable behaviors. Even when following federal guidelines, boaters have been injured and thrown from their vessels or have caused injury to whales, MMoM said.

Humpback whales are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, which makes it illegal to touch, feed or harass a whale.

