Robert Eugene Lewia passed away Aug. 27, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, following a period of declining health.

Robert was born on Dec. 15, 1934, to Eugene and Stella (Plourde) Lewia in Skowhegan. They moved to Freeport and eventually settled in Kennebunk. He graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1953. While attending Saco Lowell Apprenticeship program he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ursula Colpitts, on May 4, 1957.

Robert had several manufacturing and managerial positions at Keuffel & Esser in Kennebunk, General Electric in Auburn, and Morningstar Corporation in Kennebunk. He was in the Army Reserves in the early-1960s. He was a youth baseball and football coach in the Kennebunk Little League and Youth Football programs, coaching his own sons and many others. He served on athletic and music boosters in the Kennebunk schools.

He began a long commitment in the 1970s to the then Kennebunk School District by serving on the school board, helping to organize MSAD 71 in 1972. In the late-1980s he was hired as business manager of MSAD 71.

He oversaw the construction of three new schools in MSAD 71: Middle School of the Kennebunks; Sea Road School; and Kennebunk Elementary School. He served the district until his retirement in 2005. He and Patricia were supportive of all their family’s endeavors. Be they watching their own children from the sidelines, the edge of the mat, or in the audience at a performance at Kennebunk High School, their pride in family was palpable. They expanded this tradition (and their wardrobe) by attending events in Wells once their extended family was entrenched in that community.

Many will remember seeing Bob around town, in whatever vehicle he drove, with the license plate: POPOP10, identifying his pride in having 10 grandchildren (in order of appearance): Stephen, Nathan, Christopher, Katelyn, Patrick, Kelsey, Meaghan, Stephanie, Emily, and Mackenzie. They, in turn, have added six great-grandchildren to the family, with three more on the way.

In addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is survived by his wife of 66 years; his sons Bruce (Jennifer), Stephen (Mary), Mark (Annette), and Scott (Shelley) and his daughter Jennifer; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Lewia; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Anita Colpitts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Lloyd Robinson.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11a.m. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation in Robert’s name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, or St. Andre Health Care, 407 Pool St., No. 9716, Biddeford, ME 04005.

