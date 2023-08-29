A lawyer and former Bath city councilor on Tuesday night won the Democratic nomination to run for Sean Paulhus’ House seat.
David Sinclair defeated author and musician Peter Macdonald Blachly in a 66-27 vote during a Democratic caucus at City Hall. Sinclair will run to finish Paulhus’ term, which ends next year. Paulhus, a Democrat representing House District 50, resigned last month after Gov. Janet Mills appointed him to serve as Sagadahoc County register of probate. Paulhus was in the middle of his third two-year term.
“I want to thank everyone here and those who voted for me,” Sinclaire said. “Thank you for your trust. And for those who didn’t, I hope to earn your trust.”
Sinclair, 54, served two terms on the Bath City Council from 2008-2014. He runs a Bath-based law practice and said he focuses on services for the underprivileged.
The election is Nov. 7. No Republicans or other candidates have announced plans to run.
Sinclair said if he’s elected, he would focus on affordable housing.
He told caucusgoers Tuesday that he grew up poor and has had mental health challenges and knows first-hand how those problems affect Mainers.
“These issues are not abstract to me,” he said.
