TOPSHAM – Marie Pauline Williams, 77 passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with family. She was born in Brunswick, Nov. 28, 1945, the daughter of Alfred and Alma Richards Thiboutot.

She attended St. John’s Catholic School. She became a CNA and worked at Regional Memorial Hospital in Brunswick. She went on to be a corrections officer for the Sagadahoc County Sheriff.

Pauline owned her own crabmeat business, P and S Crabmeat, before retiring. She has been widowed since her late husband, Sonny, passed over 10 years ago.

She loved doing puzzles, taking pictures giving double pictures for everyone, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren and was a huge NASCAR fan.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sonny Williams; her son, Danny Basinet; and her brother, Lionel Thiboutot.

She is survived by her sons William Basinet and his wife Laurie of Westbrook, Roger Basinet and his companion Debra Goyette of Richmond, stepson ,Dicky Williams; her siblings Anne Hatmaker, Romeo and his wife Myra who helped care for her, and Henry Thiboutot; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick. There will be no visiting hours.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetson’s funeral home.com

