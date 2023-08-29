Summer is fading and fall is coming into view, but that doesn’t mean the summer fun has to end. Here are some September happenings (and a couple late-August happenings) you won’t want to miss:

Summer concert series finales

Many of the beloved outdoor summer concert series have their final concerts in September (and a couple in the final days of August). The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Music on the Mall has their final concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday as the popular Dirty McGurdy will be bringing their saxophones, flutes, guitars, bag pipes and more to thrill the crowd.

In Harpswell, the Bandstand by the Sea has two more performances this week and next. Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations are at George Mitchell Field on Aug. 31, while Bonnie Edwards & the Practical Cats close out the season on Sept. 7. Those shows begin at 6 p.m.

In Bath, the Summer Concert Series has two more performances, with the Bath Municipal Band playing Sept. 5 and 6 (but they have an even bigger show Sept. 3 — see below). In Freeport, the L.L. Bean Concert Series closes out the year this Saturday, Sept. 2, at their stage by the main store with country music star Scotty McCreery.

Surf the Falls: 1st Maine Surf Music Festival in Lisbon, Sept. 2

You know that song “Wipeout,” the classic hit from the 1960s? Well, that is a prime example of surf music, and our friends in Lisbon are hosting the first Maine Surf Music Festival this Saturday, all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The WREC (Worumbo Riverfront Event Center) will be rocking with the sweet sound of surf featuring bands like: Tsunami of Sound, Curse of Kona, The 9th Wave and more! There will also be artist tents set up in the WREC for local artists to share their work. This is a fundraising concert for the WREC to help upgrade the new facility with amenities and bring even more concerts to Lisbon. Tickets are $25 online prior to the show or $30 at the gate. Log on to eventbrite.com and search “Surf the Falls, Lisbon.”

All About Joel: Billy Joel Tribute Concert, Sept. 3

David Clark’s All About Joel Billy Joel Tribute (with a surprise local musical guest star) is Main Street Bath’s big fundraising concert this Labor Day weekend at Waterfront Park. You may recall that for several years they have done a special ticketed Labor Day weekend show with a larger act, and this one should be outstanding as well. Tickets for this fundraiser are $45 apiece with children 12 and under free. Log on to visitbath.com for ticket information.

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Labor Day weekend

Labor Day wouldn’t be complete in Brunswick without some of the best bluegrass musicians in the world finding their way to Brunswick to jam with each other and camp for four days. The Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival is legendary in the bluegrass community with many fans returning decade after decade. For a full list of acts and ticketing information, log on to thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com.

2nd Friday Artwalk, Sept. 8

A big weekend for Brunswick kicks off Sept. 8 with the final 2nd Friday Artwalk of the year from 4-7 p.m. These events have something for everyone with musical acts, artists, dancers, theater troupes and so much more happening on the sidewalks of Maine Street. These are free to attend, so come on down, see the art and meet the artists who enrich this area with their work.

Playing for Laughs Improv Show, Sept. 8

The Theater Project in Brunswick is hosting their monthly improv show with their troupe Playing for Laughs on Sept. 8. These shows are family-friendly for the most part (maybe age 16 and up — some jokes could have adult themes but aren’t inappropriate; PG-13). The theme for this month’s show is Maine County Fairs, so the games will involve that in some way. It’s real good fun for $10 per person. No advance ticketing, just grab a friend and come on down for the 8 p.m. start. P4L will be at 2nd Friday, too, if you want to get a feel for what they do.

BDA’s Community BBQ and 2nd Annual BLOC Party, Sept. 9

Finally, the Saturday after Labor Day weekend should be a huge one again as the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Community BBQ and Tribute will be held midday in downtown Brunswick from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Brunswick Landing Outdoor Celebration (BLOC Party) at Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oat’s Bakery & Café from 5-9 p.m. A few thousand attendees are expected between the two events.

The Community BBQ and Tribute has been a staple of the BDA’s programming for years and will be a tribute and thank-you to all of the first responders in our region. There will be live music from the Blues Buzzards as well as a jazz band, great BBQ food and loads of children’s activities.

The BLOC Party is a fundraiser for the Midcoast Athletic & Recreation Complex, a state-of-the-art wellness, sports and play facility that has recently broken ground on Brunswick Landing beside the Brunswick Recreation Center. In fact, if you want to follow the progress, our chamber’s biweekly Brunswick Landing News & Notes e-newsletter is including photos every two weeks (as it is next door to the chamber offices).

Wild Oats is an alcohol-free building but will be featuring mocktails and house-made drinks at their bar! Flight Deck Brewing will have beer, wine, cider and seltzer available in an expanded patio area, which includes the middle parking lot (closed to vehicles, where the band, food trucks and activities will be held).

Both Wild Oats and Flight Deck will have food, but also, several food trucks will be on hand. Children’s activities will include paper airplanes, face painting, a basketball shoot-out and more. Also, the Sons of Quint will be providing live music.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

