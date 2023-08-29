Mainebiz will be celebrating five inspirational women leaders in person at the 15th Anniversary Mainebiz Women to Watch reception from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 13. The reception will be held at Halo At The Point (Thompson’s Point), 20 Van Aken Way, Portland. To register for the event and read more about this year’s honorees, visit mainebiz.biz/WTW23.

Mainebiz launched its Women to Watch award recognition program as a way to bring attention to top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations and, by extension, Maine’s economy. The 2023 honorees are: Agnieszka Carpenter, executive director of The Bioscience Association of Maine; Jessie Davis, executive director of the Friends of the Strand Theatre; Victoria Morales, executive director of the Quality Housing Coalition; Susan Ruhlin, managing director of the Dirigo Labs; and Alissa Wetherbee, founder of Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

Mainebiz welcomes the business community to celebrate at a special in-person networking reception and awards presentation. Attendees will enjoy cash bars and passed hors d’oeuvres while networking with attendees from Maine’s business community and Women to Watch alumni.

The Women to Watch reception is sponsored by Baker Newman Noyes, Cross Insurance, Drummond Woodsum, Northeast Delta Dental and TD Bank, with supporting partner Headlight Audio Visual.

For more information, contact Alison Nason, marketing/operations director, at anason@mainbiz.biz or 761-8379 ext. 326.

