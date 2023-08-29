United Way of Mid Coast Maine is inviting the area community to help kick off an annual fundraising campaign on Sept. 13 and 14 to celebrate and recognize the work of United Way–funded community partners.

This campaign season, United Way is asking for the community’s support to help increase participation by spreading the word, building more partnerships and raising more funds. Campaign activities will be held in person and on social media. Events will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Skidompha Public Library, 184 Main St. Damariscotta, and from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., Topsham. Register for events at uwmcm.org/kickoff.

“When you donate to United Way, you are helping your family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors get the support they need from more than 50 local community programs and initiatives,” Nicole Evans, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, said in a prepared release. “By working together, we leverage our collective support for the community — a force multiplier — to give kids the best start, build financial stability and help everyone live healthy and connected lives.”

Last year, United Way invested more than $1 million into the community through funded community partners and United Way initiatives. The community can support United Way by holding fundraising campaigns in the workplace, within their social networks and through personal household gifts and special events. United Way is also asking individuals who have retired or changed jobs to consider renewing their pledges. For more information, visit uwmcm.org/donate.

“We want our community to see and read about the incredible difference their investment in United Way has had on the Midcoast,” Evans said. “Our events will include a story walk to highlight these stories of success. Then, on Sept. 13-14, we’re asking people to tag us in posts, photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram to show their support.”

