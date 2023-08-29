CANTON — A woman from North Carolina died Saturday from her injuries in a head-on collision Friday evening on Route 108.

Jill Larocque, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after the 2009 Subaru she was in and driven by Paul Brey, 75, of Peru collided head-on with a 2006 Honda Matrix driven by Sebastiano Policastro of Dixfield, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a collision about 7:24 p.m. Friday near 276 Pleasant St.

Brey was traveling west when his vehicle collided in the center of the road with Policastro’s, which was heading east.

All three people were transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Urquhart said.

The collision was an an area that is under construction. Investigators believe speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash, which is being reconstructed with the assistance of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Canton and Peru fire departments.

