TOPSHAM – David E. Mosley died peacefully at his home in Topsham on August 24, 2023. He was born on July 19, 1936, to Desmond E. Mosley and Beatrice M. Mosley (Brown), and raised in Fairfield, where he later worked at his parents’ small grocery store. While in college and working at that same store, he met his wife J. Avis Mosley (McNeil) when she came in to buy her groceries. They married shortly after in 1955 and started their family.

David spent most of his working life as store manager in several New England locations in what eventually became Hannaford. He retired after 35 years to Lisbon Falls. He and his wife Avis enjoyed many years wintering in Myrtle Beach, SC. When travel and a larger home became too much to deal with, they moved to Topsham.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Avis; and his three children, an eldest son estranged from the family for many years, his beloved daughter Deborah Mosley of Bath and her son Eric Mosley of South Portland, and his son David Mosley and his husband Andrew Masland of Topsham.

He believed in working hard and giving his all to provide for his family. He was known for his integrity, kindness and thoughtful temperament. During his life he worked and gave to organizations working to help alleviate food insecurity.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield where memories may be shared, and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.lawrybrothers.com.

Donations in his honor

can be made to:

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program or:

the Good Shepherd

Food Bank or:

World Central Kitchen

