1. Scarborough: The Red Storm are coming off an undefeated season, winning the Class A state championship for the first time since 2012. While Scarborough lost two Varsity Maine All-State players – forward Ali Mokriski and back Julia Black – to graduation, the team returns a lot of talent. Senior Lana Djuranovic, another Varsity Maine All-State pick, scored a team-record 28 goals. Talia Borelli (seven goals, six assists in 2022) and Delia Fravert (seven goals, eight assists) are other scoring threats. Center back Natalie Ryan leads a defensive unit that allowed just three goals last season. Sophia Rinaldi is back in goal after posting 11 shutouts.

2. Gorham: The Rams’ only loss last season came to Scarborough in the Class A South championship game. It was the second straight trip to the regional final for Gorham, and the team returns a group talented enough to make another run in the tough SMAA. The Rams are led by a pair of first-team all-conference players, forward Ashley Connolly and back Bailey Hatch, both juniors, and second-team all-conference selections Kaitlyn Nichols (forward) and Giselle Doucette (back). Versatile Piper Forgues also returns.

3. Brunswick: The Class A runner-up each of the last two seasons, the Dragons again should be among the top clubs in the KVAC. Junior Alexis Morin, a Varsity Maine All-State pick, scored 25 goals and had 10 assists last season. Sophomore Molly Tefft scored 17 goals and assisted on 12. The Dragons also return a strong defensive unit, led by Mackenzie Beal, Hannah Hamilton and Maddie Chaput. Returning to the midfield are Lisi Palmer and Molly Newell.

4. Yarmouth: The Clippers won the Class B title in dramatic fashion, rallying from an early two-goal deficit to beat Hermon, 3-2 in double overtime. Yarmouth graduated Varsity Maine Player of the Year Ava Feeley but still has a talented squad that can contend again in Class B South. Senior defender Kadin Davoren is a two-time first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection. She’s joined on the defense by Neena Panozzo, who also earned all-WMC recognition. Aine Powers scored six goals and had five assists and is another all-WMC honoree. Regan Sullivan is back in net after posting eight shutouts. Taylor Oranellas will be a key midfielder.

5. Cape Elizabeth: After winning three consecutive Class B state titles, the Capers were upset by York in the regional semifinals last season. Branden Noltkamper, who coached the North Yarmouth Academy boys to the Class D state title last season, replaces longtime coach Graham Forsyth. Noltkamper takes over a team bursting with talent. Sophomore Noelle Mallory scored 26 goals as a freshman last season. Forward CC Duryee and midfielder Evelyn Agrodnia are also back after earning first-team all-WMC honors, and Heather Campbell could be a strong scorer. Campbell DeGeorge is a top returner on Cape’s defense.

6. Windham: The Eagles have big offensive shoes to fill with the graduation of Abbey Thornton, who scored 34 goals last season and is now playing at the University of Maine. Windham’s strength is on defense, where back Stella Jarvais, a Varsity Maine All-State pick and SMAA Defensive Player of the Year, returns. Emily Talbot is a four-year starter who tallied five goals and four assists last season and is a player who Coach Deb LeBel thinks has the speed to be dangerous up top. Also back is versatile Kyla Harvie, who was mainly a defender last season but scored six goals when moved to the midfield. Harvie sees the field well and distributes the ball well, LeBel said.

7. Cheverus: The Stags won 12 games last season before falling to eventual state champion Scarborough in the Class A South semifinals. Cheverus is led by junior Finley Brown, who scored 13 goals and had four assists last season, and was selected to USA Soccer’s Region 1 Olympic Development Team. Senior back Reese Belanger is a two-year captain. Captain Jillian Foley, a junior midfielder, had five goals and four assists last season. Anne Vigue is a returning forward, and Sophia Monfa scored 13 goals last fall. Evelyn Rush returns in goal, and sophomore Rachel LaSalle (two goals, five assists) returns to the defense.

8. Marshwood: If it’s possible to be a dark horse contender in the SMAA, it’s Marshwood. The Hawks are coming off a 12-win season and return one of the top scorers in the conference in Lilli Hammond, who recorded 21 goals and five assists last season. Sarah Theriault, who scored eight goals, is another offensive threat. Midfielders Aoife Coomey, Lucy Parker and Rowan Waddell return as well. Defensively, the Hawks are bolstered by goalie Lana Emery. Jackie Arnold is described by Coach Meg Martinson as “ubiquitous,” and can play midfield or forward. Sophomore forward Maddy Poitras also will be a key player.

9. Camden Hills: The Windjammers are coming off a season in which they advanced to the Class A North final, and they have enough talent to make another deep playoff run. Britta Denny and Leah Snyder, both juniors and three-year starters, lead the offense. Denny scored more than 30 goals last season and was a first-team all-KVAC selection. Snyder scored 11 goals and is a strong defensive player. Senior Amelia Johnson, a four-year starter on defense, can play either center back or defensive midfield. Camden Hills will host Brunswick in a regional final rematch on Sept. 14.

10. North Yarmouth Academy: The Panthers move up to Class C after dominating Class D in recent seasons, winning each of the last four state titles in the state’s smallest enrollment class. While NYA was hit by graduation losses, including All-American and Varsity Maine All-State selection Angel Huntsman, the team returns a talented group that should challenge the top teams in Class C South. Forward Hayden Wienckowski had 11 goals and five assists last season, while midfielder Emily Robbins chipped in with 12 goals and nine assists. Center backs Ella Giguere and Lily Rawnsley also return, along with back Graca Billa and midfielders Kailyn McIntyre and Lyla Casey. Keeper Sarah Moore saw action in six games last season, allowing just two goals.

