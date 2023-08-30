Grace Badger, Wells senior, midfield: Badger led Wells with nine goals and three assists last season. A first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection as a junior, Badger will be the key player in the Warriors’ offense.

Finley Brown, Cheverus junior, midfield: Brown scored 13 goals and had four assists last season. She was recently selected to USA Soccer’s Region 1 Olympic Development Program team.

Anneliese Collin, Portland junior, midfield/forward: Collin is the Bulldogs’ top returning scorer, coming off a season in which she scored 15 goals and added nine assists to earn honorable mention all-SMAA honors.

Ashley Connolly, Gorham junior, forward: A first-team all-SMAA selection as a sophomore, Connolly is a top offensive weapon. She should be one of the best players in the conference again as the Rams look to make another deep playoff run.

Sarah Davis, Old Orchard Beach senior, back: One of the top defensive players in the Western Maine Conference, Davis will be a key player in support of two freshman goalkeepers. Her leadership will be needed as OOB grows with a roster that includes 11 freshmen.

Kadin Davoren, Yarmouth senior, midfield: A two-time all-WMC pick as well as a Maine Soccer Coaches Southern Maine Class B all-region selection, Davoren is one of the top defensive players in the region and will be a leader on the field as the Clippers look to repeat as Class B state champs.

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough senior, midfield: A Varsity Maine All-State selection and All-American in 2022, Djuranovic scored a team-record 28 goals to go with nine assists last season, including the overtime winner in the Class A state championship game. She has committed to play at the University of Miami.

Elsa Freeman, Deering junior, midfield: Freeman scored 16 goals as a sophomore and returns to lead Deering’s offense. An all-SMAA first-team choice last season, Freeman will look to help the Rams improve and contend for a playoff spot in the tough Class A South.

Islah Godo, Mt. Ararat junior, midfield: One of the top players in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference, Godo was a first-team all-conference player last season. She’ll be a centerpiece player as the Eagles look to improve on last season’s nine-win effort under new head coach Kevin Flaherty.

Lilli Hammond, Marshwood senior, midfield: One of the top offensive players in Class A South, Hammond led the Hawks last fall with 21 goals and five assists. A first team all-SMAA selection, Hammond will be a key player as Marshwood looks to contend in Class A South.

Lucy Hart, Waynflete senior, midfielder/forward: An all-WMC standout last season, Hart scored 23 goals and added six assists for a team that reached the Class C South championship game. Hart’s play will be instrumental in the Flyers’ making another deep playoff run.

Ella Hickey, York senior, goalie: Now in her second season as the starting keeper for the Wildcats, Hickey came into her own in the playoffs last season, making big saves in a regional semifinal win over powerhouse Cape Elizabeth and in the regional final against Yarmouth. Hickey’s experience and ability to communicate with the backs is a key to York’s defensive organization.

Stella Jarvais, Windham junior, back: A returning Varsity Maine All-State player and the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year, Jarvais is one of the top defensive players in the state. Her play in front of the Eagles’ goal will make it hard for opponents to get quality shots.

Amelia Johnson, Camden Hills senior, back: A four-year starter, Johnson can play center back or defensive midfield. Her speed and her ability to see the field and serve the ball is essential to the team’s success, said Coach Meredith Messer.

Mallory Kerr, Falmouth senior, back: A first-team all-SMAA selection last season, Kerr will lead a squad looking to improve on last season’s nine-win effort. While an outstanding defender, Kerr had three goals and an assist last season.

Abby Lavoie, Lake Region senior, midfield: One of two returning all-conference players in the Lakers’ starting lineup, Lavoie will be counted on for leadership on a team loaded with juniors and freshmen. Her play in the midfield will help keep pressure off new goalie Jordan Blanton.

Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth sophomore, forward: Mallory made an impressive debut last season, scoring 26 goals as a freshman. Mallory will be counted on as an offensive spark again as the Capers adjust to a new coach and look to contend again in Class B South.

Sarah Moore, North Yarmouth Academy senior, goalie/forward: Coach Rick Doyon said Moore will see most of her playing time in goal this season. She started six games as a keeper last season, going undefeated and making 20 saves while allowing just two goals. As a forward, Moore scored six goals and assisted on two others.

Alexis Morin, Brunswick junior, forward: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Morin scored 25 goals and had 10 assists for the Dragons, helping the team win Class A North for the second straight season. Morin combines with sophomore Molly Tefft to give Brunswick a tough scoring duo.

Shaylee O’Grady, Greely senior, midfield: O’Grady is a two-year captain and was an all-WMC selection last season. Coach Rachel Williams calls O’Grady a key to Greely’s distribution in the middle of the field, as well as a dynamic leader. O’Grady plans to play collegiately at Macalester College.

Adria O’Tash, Noble senior, back: A returning starter on the Knights’ defense, O’Tash will be a team leader on the back line. Coach Tatyana Wolterbeek praised O’Tash’s soccer IQ, and expects the senior to be a team leader along with fellow defender Sophie Tetreault.

Pearl Peterson, Freeport senior, forward/back: The Falcons’ captain, Peterson scored six goals and assisted on two others last season. She’ll be a key to Freeport’s defense. One of eight senior starters in the lineup, Peterson will look to help Freeport improve on seven wins last fall.

Sophia Rinaldi, Scarborough junior, goalie: Arguably the top returning goalie in the state, Rinaldi posted 11 shutouts to help the Red Storm win the Class A state title, including shutouts in the state championship game and South final.

Hadley Stoddard, Thornton Academy senior, forward: Coming off a season in which she led the Golden Trojans with 10 assists, Stoddard will look to become a bigger piece of Thornton’s offensive. Stoddard scored six goals as a junior.

Hailey Tarbox, Sanford senior, forward: One of the Spartans’ captains along with Ailey Mann, Tarbox led Sanford with 14 assists last season and will look to set up her teammates offensively again. She scored seven goals as a junior.

