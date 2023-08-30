The Maine Department of Transportation on confirmed Wednesday evening that it plans to remove homeless encampments from state-owned land near Interstate 295 Exit 6 in Portland.

Paul Merrill, a spokesman for MDOT, said in a text message that MDOT, in partnership with the Maine Department of Public Safety, would remove the encampments. He declined to provide more details, including when the removal would begin.

“The department is doing this in order to keep the I-295 right-of-way safe and clear and to protect the safety of unhoused individuals as well as the traveling public,” Merrill said.

It was not clear how many unhoused individuals would be affected.

The removal does not include the city-owned Deering Oaks park. Jessica Grondin, spokesperson for the City of Portland, said, “This (removal) isn’t in the park, but rather on state land next to the I-295 off-ramps, so we (the city) are not involved.”

Grondin said she does not know when the state removal will begin, and the city wants to help people living in tents find housing.

“As with any unhoused individuals in the city, we encourage them to go to our offices at 39 Forest Ave. and meet with our prevention and diversion staff so they can discuss available options,” said Grondin.

The city’s Social Services Division can assist unhoused individuals by exploring several options. If a person has a friend or family member they can stay with temporarily, the city will pay for any associated transportation costs. Unhoused individuals who contact the city will also be notified directly when a shelter bed becomes available.

According to the city’s Unhoused Community Dashboard, there were 104 tents on state-owned land and 138 tents on city-owned land at the end of July. August numbers have not been posted yet.

This month, MDOT split a park-and-ride lot on Marginal Way in half, near where homeless residents have set up an encampment along I-295.

The MDOT said 84 spaces on the northern side of the lot will be closed to park-and-ride users and be available for use by the unhoused. An additional 94 spaces in the southern section of the lot closest to Franklin Street will be reserved for commuters.

The move took place Aug. 3 and was described by the state as a “temporary measure aimed at mitigating the safety risks associated with the encampments of unhoused individuals in Portland.”

After Sept. 6, Portland’s Encampment Crisis Response Team plans to focus its efforts on the encampment located at the park-and-ride lot on Marginal Way. The crisis team said in a memo posted on the city’s website that their decision was based on a number of factors, including the size of that encampment, number of calls for service and community impact.

The crisis team said it plans to provide the City Council with an update at its Sept. 6 meeting that will also include a progress report on resolving the encampment at the Fore River Parkway Trail.

