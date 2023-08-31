Brunswick High School scored its highest-ever ranking in a national survey released this week.

The school was ranked the seventh-best public high school in Maine in U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools after placing as high as 14th in previous years. Superintendent Phil Potenziano attributed it to higher test scores and graduation rates.

“A lot of people — teachers, administrators, staff, parents, and students —continue to work hard to ensure the education provided at Brunswick High School and the entire Brunswick school system is the best it can be,” Potenziano said in a statement. “I want to thank our teachers for their dedication to promote excellence.”

It’s the school first appearance in the survey’s top 10 for Maine. The school’s graduation rate was 92% and students’ test scores in reading, science and math were significantly higher than the state average, according to the survey.

Greely High School in Cumberland was ranked the best public high school in Maine. Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport was ranked No. 4 and Yarmouth High School was ranked No. 6.

The rankings, compiled with the help of North Carolina-based research firm RTI International, reviewed about 25,000 public high schools, ranking them based 90% on test scores and 10% on graduation rates. U.S. News has been criticized for relying too much on test scores for the rankings instead of other factors like safety, diversity and attendance.

