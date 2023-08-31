Over the past several years I have been a frequent attendee and fan of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs & Issues” series. I’m an individual angel investor in more than a dozen Maine startups and I find the series is a great place to get informed and a fun place to network and find connections. I believe that the work of the chamber, to support the business community, benefits the quality of life for all.

The strength of the “Eggs & Issues” events I have attended has been their panel format, with a distinguished neutral moderator enabling presentation of a diversity of approaches and opinions.

So, why open the new fall season devoid of balance? A one-person presentation by a speaker paid by Central Maine Power at an event sponsored by Central Maine Power has been announced for Sept. 14. Why present only one point of view when the series’ strength is multiple points of view?

The integrity of the series is compromised by offering “Pine Tree Power: Promises vs. Reality” as a one-sided program.

I urge the chamber to rethink this Sept. 14 event and revert to the panel model.

Bobbie Lamont

Portland

