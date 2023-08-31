Weimer, Rita D. 83, of Gorham, Aug. 28, in Scarborough. Service 11 a.m., Sept. 1, Galilee Baptist Church, Gorham and reception to follow. Arrangements Dolby Blais and Segee, Westbrook.
