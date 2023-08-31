Kelly O’Brien was sorting through a pile of clothes outside her tent near the Interstate 295 Exit 6 off-ramp in Portland Thursday morning.

“I don’t know how they expect us to pack up our lives in 24 hours,” said O’Brien, who is among dozens of people that have been living in an encampment on state property near the edge of Deering Oaks park and the off-ramp. “These are our homes.”

The Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Department of Public Safety cleared about 30 tents Thursday.

The work started around 8 a.m. as people struggled to fill shopping carts, backpacks and plastic bags with their belongings. By 11:30 a.m., a few people lingered at the site and crews were going through several tents that appeared to have been abandoned.

“The location of the encampments posed an immediate risk to the safety of the unhoused people and to the traveling public,” Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said in an email.

He said the state is monitoring other encampments on state-owned property and assessing safety risks.

This story will be updated.

