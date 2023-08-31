A Westbrook man accused of fatally shooting a couple in front of their children in a parking lot in June entered an insanity plea at his arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Marcel LaGrange, 24, appearing in court over Zoom from the Maine State Prison, entered pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible by reason of insanity to each of six charges stemming from the June 19 slayings of Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, in a Westbrook parking lot. In addition to two counts of murder, a Cumberland County grand jury also indicted LaGrange on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and – because he allegedly fired his 10 mm Glock handgun at the victims’ 11-year-old son – attempted murder.

Under state law, a plea of not criminally responsible because of insanity could result in two trials: one to decide guilt, and a second, held only if LaGrange is found guilty in the first, to decide if he is criminally responsible. It’s called a two-stage trial, and the same jury would sit for both. Or LaGrange could waive his right to a jury trial and have a judge decide the second stage.

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Both parties agreed Thursday to delay a decision on whether he will be granted bail.

“We are shocked and dismayed with the news of Mike and Britney’s shooter, Marcel Lagrange, pleading not guilty today. We are, however, certain that he is, indeed guilty of the murder of our daughter and her husband and the attempted murder of our grandchildren,” the victims’ family said in a statement Thursday. “This event has had a profound impact on our family and on the good people of Westbrook, Maine. We continue to pray not only for the well-being of our surviving grandchildren but also for the safety of the citizens of the Westbrook community.”

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman, who is prosecuting the case, declined through a spokesperson to discuss the case Thursday. LaGrange’s attorney, Tina Nadeau, did not immediately respond to a message asking her to discuss her client’s insanity plea.

RANDOM VIOLENCE

Police don’t believe LaGrange had any connection to Cockrell and Hayter when he allegedly confronted the couple and their children in a parking lot at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets in Westbrook just before 8:30 p.m. on June 19. Responding officers say they arrived in time to see LaGrange shoot Cockrell near a parked car. Hayter, who police say was dead when first responders arrived, was in the car with the couple’s two children, Mason, 11, and Mattie Belle, 7.

According to the indictment, LaGrange “intended to cause multiple deaths” and turned his gun on Mason Hayter before fleeing on foot up the road. He allegedly used the handgun to assault 75-year-old Frederick Roukey and to threaten Aaron Bean, 53, before several bystanders tackled and disarmed him.

Despite a history of violent and threatening behavior dating back to his teenage years, LaGrange was not prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm because he had never been convicted of a felony, according to a state police spokesperson. He has not been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Hayter and Cockrell had moved to Westbrook from Texas about six months before the shootings, in part because the area seemed like a safe place to raise their children, according to family members.

“Though nothing will bring Mike and Brittney back to their children and our family, at this point we anxiously await justice to be served,” Cockrell’s father Jeff McKinney wrote in a message after LaGrange’s indictment. “We do not want to see this individual released to the street to harm more innocent families.”

WARNING SIGNS

Though juvenile criminal records are generally sealed to the public, court documents detailing LaGrange’s continued stint at Long Creek Youth Development Center after he turned 18 suggest his trouble with the law began when he was a minor.

After being fired from his job at Goodwill for stealing in October 2018, LaGrange said he wanted revenge and began making threats against co-workers, according to a report from corrections officer Joe Fagone.

“I just can’t wait to see the look on their faces when they see a bunch of (expletive) kids die and a bunch of other innocent people,” he allegedly told Long Creek staff. “People that weren’t even involved will get killed.”

Charges piled up over the next few years: assaulting an officer, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, and arson, according to court records. On several occasions, seemingly small disagreements triggered violent responses, including one instance in 2020 when LaGrange allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower to try to burn down the home where he was staying after he and his state-sponsored caretaker got into an argument about LaGrange’s dry skin.

LaGrange, who according to court records has bipolar disorder and autism, “immediately” asked responding officers to shoot him, according to a police report describing the incident. When police said they were not going to, Lagrange told them that “he would do something so that we would have to arrest him,” and that “his life was over.”

About a year before the shooting, LaGrange found a program in West Paris that provided him housing and several support services, said Joseph Jackson, who worked with LaGrange through another nonprofit that supports minors in the juvenile justice system. But Jackson, who described LaGrange as “a struggling young man,” said he felt isolated in the small community and grew depressed. He returned to his grandparents’ home in South Portland shortly before the shootings.

Portland resident Aspen Nouhan said they struck up a brief online friendship with LaGrange, who seemed “lonely” and “damaged,” someone who needed a friend. But in person, LaGrange came across as totally emotionless, even dangerous, Nouhan said. He showed Nouhan his gun and warned that he was “paranoid and waiting to pounce on people who make him upset.”

When Nouhan tried to pull the plug on the friendship, which was only a few days old, LaGrange responded by making a series of increasingly threatening posts and messages on social media.

“Friend or not I will find u,” LaGrange wrote, according to screenshots Nouhan shared with a reporter. “Stay safe because nobody leaves me. It’s a death wish.”

Nouhan called Portland police, who took a report and said they would search for LaGrange. They did not find him before the shootings in Westbrook that night.

