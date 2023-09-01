Hires, promotions, appointments

The Telling Room, a Portland-based nonprofit literary arts organization for youth, has appointed Tanuja Desai Hidier president of the board of directors, Donna Simonetti as interim vice president and Catherine Richards as secretary. Sean Findlen and Libby Lauze joined the board in July.

Eliza Donoghue of Brunswick was appointed executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association. She has been the director of advocacy and staff attorney for the Maine Audubon, as well as the forests and wildlife policy advocate and outreach coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Recognition

Nine lawyers at Berman & Simmons were named to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Lawyers in America list: Craig Bramley, Daniel Kagan, Jodi Nofsinger, Michael Bigos, Susan Faunce and Travis Brennan. Christopher Boots, Elizabeth Kayatta and Timothy Kenlan were also named to the Ones to Watch list of associates and other up-and-coming lawyers for outstanding private practice.

Portside Real Estate Group sales agent Eric Landry has been nominated as a finalist for RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year award. The award recognizes sales, investment in professional education and community involvement in nominees’ first year of real estate.

Open for business

The Honeycone Ice Cream Social, a creamery, cafe and community space, celebrated its grand opening Sept. 2 at 881 Route 1 in Yarmouth.

