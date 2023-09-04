Lincoln County District Attorney Natasha Irving last month dismissed five charges, including two felonies, against a man accused in June of assaulting two co-workers at Camp Chewonki in Wiscasset. The alleged assault happened just two days before children were scheduled to arrive for camp.

Carlos Missione, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, refusal to submit to arrest and assaulting an officer, according to court records. When Missione was initially arrested, his true name, age and country of origin were unknown. Camp officials later learned he used a false Social Security number to apply for the position.

Missione has since been identified by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Carlos Dielumbaka Pedro Missione, 21, from Angola, according to The Lincoln County News.

Related Camp Chewonki examines hiring practices after employee charged with assaulting colleagues

The District Attorney’s Office has declined to specify why the charges were dropped. Assistant District Attorney Kent Murdick said “the state did a thorough analysis of the matter and dismissed the pending charges in the interest of justice.”

After Missione pleaded not guilty during a court July 27 appearance, the charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. Missione was released from Two Bridges Jail shortly after.

Murdick said Missione is now being served a summons for two counts of reckless conduct and will be given an arraignment date for November or December. Irving told The Lincoln County News that Missione pleaded guilty to other charges and that the plea agreement was made considering his age, lack of criminal history, case details and “collateral consequences.”

Advertisement

She did not specify what those consequences would be. Attempts to reach Missione’s attorney last week were unsuccessful.

Witnesses to the alleged assault told police they heard Missione yelling in his cabin, “I’m gonna [expletive] you up,” followed by screams of one victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, said she woke up around 11:30 p.m. on June 24 and heard Missione fighting with another co-worker outside. She said shortly after, Missione reentered the cabin, pulled her out of bed and started “beating her head into the floor.” When she tried to protect herself, Missione allegedly dragged her across the room by her feet and climbed on top of her.

“If this had happened to a kid, the way I was hit, they would have died. I thought I was going to die at that moment. This was not a small assault; I was brutally attacked,” she said.

Police said the other victim was sent to the hospital with a possible detached retina.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: