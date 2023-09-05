BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys soccer opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Lewiston on Tuesday.
Junior Beyoko scored both goals for the Dragons (1-0) .
The Blue Devils fell to 1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
CARRABEC 2, LISBON 0: Molly Hay and Leah Price each had a goal and an assist as the Cobras (2-0) earned the shutout win in Lisbon.
Carrabec keeper Macie Plourde made six saves.
Lisbon fell to 0-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREEPORT 3, YORK 0: Anna Maschino scored in the first quarter to and the Falcons (1-1) shutout the Wildcats (1-1) in York.
Liza Fowler and Emily Groves each scored in the second quarter for Freeport. Reed Proscia had an assist.
Maddie Kryzak had five saves for Freeport.
