BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys soccer opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Lewiston on Tuesday.

Junior Beyoko scored both goals for the Dragons (1-0) .

The Blue Devils fell to 1-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Advertisement

CARRABEC 2, LISBON 0: Molly Hay and Leah Price each had a goal and an assist as the Cobras (2-0) earned the shutout win in Lisbon.

Carrabec keeper Macie Plourde made six saves.

Lisbon fell to 0-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 3, YORK 0: Anna Maschino scored in the first quarter to and the Falcons (1-1) shutout the Wildcats (1-1) in York.

Liza Fowler and Emily Groves each scored in the second quarter for Freeport. Reed Proscia had an assist.

Maddie Kryzak had five saves for Freeport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: