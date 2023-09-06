BRUNSWICK – Judith K. (Watts) Bourque, 84, of Brunswick, passed away August 30, 2023 at Memory Care at the Garden Senior Health Center in Brunswick with her family by her side. Judy was born August 31, 1938 in Machias, the daughter of Paul A. and Christine M. (Reynolds) Watts.

After the family moved to Bath, she was a student in the Bath School District and a 1956 graduate of Morse High School. During her time at Morse, she was active in many activities including National Honor Society, basketball, and cheerleading.

Judy graduated from Central Maine General School of Nursing in 1959. She was a Registered Nurse for 60 years for many area hospitals including Bath Memorial Hospital, Parkview Hospital, Regional Hospital and finally, Mid Coast Hospital. After retirement, Judy continued to support the Mid Coast Hospital fundraising efforts volunteering at the annual Garage Sale and hosting a team for the annual Golf Fore Health golf tournament. But her true joy was playing golf with friends at the Brunswick Golf Club for over 15 years.

On March 17, 1962, Judy married Lionel Bourque. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in March 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Lionel Bourque of Brunswick; her daughters, Pamela Bourque of Southwest Harbor and Kathleen Bourque Parker (husband Blair) of Ellsworth; and granddaughters, Siri Parker of Anchorage, Alaska, Anya Parker of Orono, and Tavie Parker of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and lifelong best friend, Elvira “Pech” Pecci. Additionally, she leaves behind many wonderful friends from childhood, high school, nursing school and golfing.

She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Watts, sister Verna Lagasse; and her parents.

A private family burial will be held at Haley Cemetery, River Road, Topsham, Maine. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Charles Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, Maine 04011 on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 – 4 p.m. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Judy’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

CHANS Home Health & Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

﻿Mid Coast Hospital Annual Giving Fund PO Box 279

Brunswick, ME 04011

url: mainehealth.org/Mid-Coast-Hospital/Giving/Annual-Fund/Give-Now

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous