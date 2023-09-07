BRUNSWICK — After winning the Class A title last season, the Brunswick boys soccer team would appear poised to take a step back this fall.

“We will have a lot of new faces on the roster,” said coach Mark Roma, who is entering his 12th season. “I believe we have talent, but it might take some time to figure out where all the pieces fit.”

The Dragons, despite the loss of 16 to graduation, should once again be in the hunt.

Here is a look at some of the Midcoast boys soccer teams:

Brunswick

Senior Lucas Orthober is the lone returning starter for Roma.

Theo Steinhoff will look to take the next step after sitting behind offensive standout Jack Banks last year. Sophomore Sebastion Martini has looked good all preseason and should be a major contributor, Roma said.

“If we continue to improve as I think this group can, we can be dangerous come playoff time,” Roma said.

The Dragons defeated Messalonskee 3-0 last week to open the season and blanked Lewiston 2-0 on Tuesday. Brunswick travels to Yarmouth on Saturday.

Home games include Camden Hills (Sept. 14), Mt. Ararat (Sept. 26), Cape Elizabeth (Sept. 29) and Oxford Hills (Oct. 5).

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles entered the Class A North playoffs last season as the No. 2 seed after going 11-1-2 in the regular season.

Following a quarterfinal win over Bangor, Mt. Ararat fell to the No. 3 Dragons 2-0 in a hard-fought semifinal.

Returning to the roster are seniors Jacob Fullerton, Kasey Bergeron, Caleb Russell, Keegan Rowe, Ethan Palmer, Ben Theriault, Aiden Greenleaf, as well as Ben and Nick Chonko.

Top junior returners include Haven Paul, Saylor Timberlake, Caleb Murphy, Ethan Berry, Aaron Paul and Brady Yazwinski.

Sophomore Caleb MacDonald also returns.

Newcomers to the team this year include the following: senior Peyton Patenaude; and juniors Dylan Trockman, Eli Burt, Luke McLaughlin, Nolan Greenleaf and Stanley Spooner.

“We have a lot of talented players back from a team that had a great season last year,” said head coach Jack Riouix, who is entering his ninth season. “We lost some great players and leaders last year and I’m looking forward to seeing who steps up into those roles. Preseason (went) well and we are getting better every day we step on the field. Class A North is a tough region to play in. We hope to continue to improve and be in the mix come playoff time.”

After a 1-0 loss to Lewiston on Saturday, Mt. Ararat bounced back with a 3-0 home win over Brewer on Tuesday.

Morse

The Shipbuilders graduated 10 seniors from a team that went 4-9-1 in 2022.

“We are a growing program that has been steady in increasing numbers and quality. The energy in this group is fun but focused,” said head coach Chuck Reece, who has been at Morse since 2014. “They have an opportunity in every game to compete and have the skill sets to be able to do things that in the past Morse soccer struggled with.”

The team has 12 returners, including six starters.

“We will have a dramatic change in roles and time played by all returners. There will not be a single returner that is not tasked with larger roles,” added Reece.

Freshmen Eli Sommers and Lawson Mayer, both midfielders, should add depth.

After dropping their season opener, the Shipbuilders bounced back with a 3-0 win over Winslow on Wednesday.

Freeport

After falling to eventual Class B champion Yarmouth in the South quarterfinals in 2022, the Falcons are poised to be a strong team once again in 2023.

“Despite losing 13 to graduation, we return an athletic and experienced group of seniors who intend on making every game a challenge for our opponents,” said sixth-year coach Bob Strong.

Returning seniors include Gordie Foye, Ivan Lyons, Max Maneikis, Will Maneikis, Garrett Ritcheson, Thomas Roy, Owen Ruseicki, and Harry Walker.

The offense figures to be paced by Lyons, Ritcheson, Rusiecki, Emmanuel Ekogha and Sam Morris. Sophomore Mason Vintner will be in goal. Sophomores Jack Brogan and Ben Richards, as well as freshman Dylan Meinert, are key newcomers.

Following a 2-1 season-opening win against Gray-New Gloucester last week, the Falcons exploded for a 7-0 win on the road against North Yarmouth Academy on Tuesday.

Lisbon

The Greyhounds will once again look to get into the postseason. Lisbon finished 9-5-1 last fall, losing in the Class C South quarterfinals.

Returning for the Greyhounds are seniors Nick Perkins and Owen Booker, as well as juniors Gerek Theriault and Ayden Barr.

Promising newcomers for coach Shawn Rhoda, who is entering his fifth year, are junior Elijah Loulins and freshmen Brandon Long, JT Hoyle, Cooper Story and Spencer Franks.

Lisbon will once again compete in the tough Mountain Valley Conference and will play Monmouth (Sept. 12, home on Oct. 2), Maranacook (Sept. 20), Mountain Valley (Sept 23, home Oct. 6), Winthrop (Sept. 27), and Oak Hill (Oct. 16).

Michael Hoffer of The Forcaster and Wil Kramlich of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

