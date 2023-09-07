BRUNSWICK — The 2023 high school girls soccer season is udner way, and several teams are chasing postseason success. At the top of the Midcoast could be Brunswick, the defending Class A North champ.

Here’s a look at some of the girls soccer teams on the Midcoast:

Brunswick

A 1-0 loss to Scarborough in the 2022 Class A final was bittersweet for the Dragons. This season, Brunswick has reloaded and should contend once again.

A pair of Class A all-stars in junior striker Lexi Morin and sophomore midfielder Molly Tefft are back to lead the offense, along with senior captain midfielder Molly Newell.

Senior captains Hannah Hamilton and Maddie Chaput lead the defense, along with junior Mackenzie Beal.

Seniors Emily Doring, Emily Wallace, Celeste Braillard and Tanner Gangnon return and provide depth and experience.

Juniors Kyra Fortier and Lauren Labbe should produce as well. So, too, could sophomores Eva Kousky, Hazel Bachman, Zelda Anesko, Solveig Lerwick and Ella Wilby.

Freshman Jules Morin will replace her graduated sister, Sophie, in goal for Brunswick.

Brunswick striker Lexi Morin shoots and scores on Hall-Dale during an Aug. 25, 2022 soccer scrimmage at Brunswick High School. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Seniors Addison Wintle, Maddi Barnhorst — along with junior Brooklyne Choate and sophomores Nataleigh Cantrell and Elsa Reynolds — are new to the team this year.

“Always take one game at a time throughout the season,” said Martyn Davison, entering his 21st season as head coach in Brunswick about the teams’ goals.

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles turned in a solid season last year, recording a 9-5-1 record. They fell to Camden Hills in the Class A North playoffs.

First-year coach Kevin Flaherty is excited for the upcoming year.

“The girls have been working extremely hard during preseason, pushing each other in each session to make each other better,” said Flaherty. “They are a very hard-working and coachable group.”

Returning to the squad are senior Lexi Dupree and junior captains Islah Godo, Elena Willis and Cali Pomerleau. Sophomores Danica Almy, Aubrey Pelletier, Julianna Allen, Emma Berry and Kayleigh Wagg also return.

“We are young, but we have a great core group of players and great leadership from our captains Islah, Elena and Cali,” sais Flaherty.

Other players expected to contributre include: senior Calista Kinney; juniors Ella Card and Selene Goranson; sophomores Clara Saxton, Jenna Jensen, Jaelyn Jensen and Breanna Eaves; and freshmen Katherine Therriault and Addison Allen.

Mt. Ararat began the season with a pair of wins, a 5-1 over Lewiston and 4-0 over Brewer.

Morse

Key wins and ties helped the 2-10-2 Shipbuilders qualify for the postseason last year, something coach David Beauregard and company hope to build upon.

“The team looked good in preseason and I’m looking forward to them carrying their momentum into our (season),” said Beauregard.

The Shipbuilders did carry that momentum in their opener, pulling out a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Academy.

“I can’t name a player of the match because this was a complete team effort. Everybody stepped up, supported each other and covered for one another,” said Beauregard after the win.

Seniors Edie McKay, Haley Kirkpatrick, Macie Jayne Shiers,Campbell Jacobs, Lily Wright and Jasmine Cary return with another year of experience.

Juniors Shea Brochu, Evan Jones, Ava MacMahon, Helen Robicheaw, Danica Snyder, Mya Snyder and Riley Walters also return. So, too, do sophomores Zoe Nicholson, Selah Park, Georgia Sarbanis and Sadie Jamison.

Park tallied the game-winner with three minutes remaining in the season opener.

“I am looking forward to us being over .500 and making the playoffs again,” Beauregard said. “We have a strong gore group that is able to control the ball well even when they are under pressure.”

Morse continued its winning ways with a 3-1 over Winslow on Wednesday. Shiers had a pair of goals and Nicholson also scored. Morse outshot the Raiders, 20-12.

Freeport

The Falcons are returning 17 players (including 10 seniors) from last year’s team that finished 7-8-1.

“We will be defensive-minded with last year second-team all conference players in senior captain Taryn Curry and Maya Carignan in the back, with three-year starters Celia Cobb and Kenzie Cochran,” said sixth year coach David Intraversato.

Joining Curry are classmates and fellow captains Rosie Panenka, Amanda Panciocco and Pearl Peterson.

Peterson led the Falcons with five goals and two assists in 2022 and will be joined in the middle by sophomore Silvi Strong, who tallied three goals and six assists in her freshman campaign.

Panciocco will start in goal for Freeport.

“We are playing a tougher schedule this year, which will test us and keep us playing at our best,” Intraversato said. “We have a very deep group of athletes this year, probably the deepest skilled group in years. “Hoping we can make the playoffs and rely on our upperclassmen leadership to give us a deep run.”

The Falcons blanked Gray-New Gloucester 3-0 to open the season, getting goals from Halle York, Claire Nadeau and Luciana Bourgeois.

Trips to Morse on Friday and Cape Elizabeth (Sept. 12) follow before a home tilt against Greely (Sept. 14).

Lisbon

The Greyhounds welcome in a large number of freshmen and sophomores for this years team, which will in the new eight-player class, in the South region.

Entering his fourth season, Ryan Card said that joining the eight-player classification will help develop players and that the team will treat this year as another growing season to strengthen the program for the future.

Top returners include senior Alivia Field; juniors Addy Burkhardt, Erin Coffin; sophomores Victoria Babbin, Abby Broadbent, Kasie Booker, Amelia Dunn and Solaya Russo.

Promising newcomers who should add depth to the team are sophomores Hannah Clement, Bella Reny; and freshmen Emma Grenier, Kenya Jennings, Tess McDaniel, Rachel Morse and Marlie Wilson.

Sun Journal staff writer Wil Kramlich contributed to this story.

