Brunswick Reps. Dan Ankeles and Rep. Poppy Arford and Bowdoinham Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey were present for 100% of roll call votes for the legislative session that wrapped up in July, making them three of only a few legislators with perfect attendance during the first year of the two-year term.

“I worked hard to make sure that Brunswick was represented during every last recorded vote,” Ankeles state in a prepared release. “That said, I was lucky to have my health, stable child care, a supportive family and plain old good fortune. That is not always possible in a citizen Legislature, and we should take this moment to think about how Maine can make sure people of all circumstances can effectively carry the voices of their communities.”

Ankeles is a member of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee. He is serving his first term in the Maine House and represents House District 100.

“As a state lawmaker, I have been elected to make sure that the voices of Brunswick people are heard and their interests are represented in Augusta,” Arford said in the release. “To do this, I am committed to showing up for every vote. There have been times when it would have been easier to leave the House chamber and not vote on a tough issue, yet I stayed in my seat and voted so that I could continue to serve the people of Brunswick with integrity and effectiveness.”

Arford is serving her second term in the Maine House. She represents District 101 and has served both terms on the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee. She was also recently appointed to the Council of State Government Health Policy Committee.

“As a state lawmaker, I am honored to represent my constituents’ voices in Augusta, and I take that responsibility seriously,” Cluchey said in a prepared release. “The people of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Richmond and Perkins Island Township deserve a representative that shows up, learns about the issues and casts the votes, even when the decisions are hard.”

Cluchey is serving her first term in the Maine House representing District 52 and is a member of the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee and the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.

The 131st Legislature took a total of 367 roll call votes during one regular session and one special session this year. Roll call attendance percentages are compiled each session by the clerk of the House.

