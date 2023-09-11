HAMPDEN — Kiki Dinsmore and Ava Wolverton each scored twice to power the Brunswick field hockey team to a 6-0 win over Hampden Academy on Monday.

Wolverton added two assists for Brunswick (1-3) while Marissa Zavitz and Quinn McCormack scored goals. Ella Duchette made eight saves.

Morgan Robinson made 12 saves in goal for Hampden (1-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 5, SKOWHEGAN 1: Freshman Katherine Therriault scored two goals and junior Islah Godo added a goal and an assist as the Eagles cruised to the KVAC A victory Friday night.

Elena Willis and Addison Allen also scored for Mt. Ararat. Julianna Allen had two assists for the Eagles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: