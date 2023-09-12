WATERVILLE — Alexa Kelsey and Ella Briand each scored two goals to lead the Richmond girls soccer team to a 6-3 victory over Temple Academy on Tuesday.

Breonna Dufresne and Sam Leather also scored for the Bobcats (2-1-0). Kelsey and Dufresne also had assists.

Dixie Szabo scored all three goals for the Bereans (2-2-0).

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 1: CC Duryee scored both goals for the Capers (4-0) as they got past the Falcons (1-1-1) in Cape Elizabeth.

Haley Gorman and Noelle Mallory each had an assist for Cape. Ellis Piper made three saves in goal.

Amanda Panciotto notched six saves for Freeport.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 6, Edward Little 3: Nick Chonko finished with two goals while Ben Chonko, Ethan Berry, Ben Theriault and Ethan Palmer all scored once as the Eagles (3-1) beat by the Red Eddies (1-3) in Topsham.

Palmer added two assists and Jacob Fullerton tallied five saves for MTA.

Abdihakim Daud had two goals for Edward Little. Joao Santana scored one goal and Max Kimball made nine saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 6, HAMPDEN 0: Kiki Dinsmore and Ava Wolverton each scored twice to power the Dragons on Monday.

Wolverton added two assists for Brunswick (1-3) while Marissa Zavitz and Quinn McCormack scored goals. Ella Duchette made eight saves.

Morgan Robinson made 12 saves in goal for Hampden (1-3).

