Curtis Memorial Library is hosting two authors for a behind-the-scenes look at how an idea makes its way from an author’s mind into the readers’ hands. Children’s author Gail Donovan will lead a conversation with YA novelist Maria Padian from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the library.

Donovan’s fifth novel for middle-grade readers, “Sparrow Being Sparrow,” was recently released by Simon and Schuster. It tells the story of Sparrow Robinson, a rambunctious 9-year-old who, even though she’s new in town, takes on the job of finding homes for a houseful of cats.

“Sparrow is an intense kid who feels things intensely,” Donovan said in a prepared release. “Bringing this character to life has been an intense experience for me, too.”

Padian is the author of “How to Build a Heart” and four other young adult novels.

Padian will help Donovan take the audience through the process of discovering Donovan’s fictional fourth-grader hero and constructing the trouble that Sparrow gets in and out of, in what Publisher’s Weekly calls an “uplifting slice-of-life tale.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: