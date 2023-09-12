People Plus will be open to the public from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, for a special open house event at the Brunswick Area Senior Community Center. People Plus will showcase all of the activities, clubs, programs and games that are held daily, weekly and monthly at this single event.

Refreshments will be served while members of the public tour the center at 35 Union St., Brunswick, and get a chance to talk to instructors and members of various clubs to learn what People Plus offers. Visit the Café Gallery to see the newest art show featuring the works of Jane Page-Conway.

People Plus will offer an open house membership rate at the event — $25 the first year. To learn more, visit peopleplusmaine.org.

