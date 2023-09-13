Have you been wanting to try “Dungeons & Dragons” but don’t know where to start? Rockland Public Library is hosting an introduction to the game from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the library’s Community Room. Participants will learn the fundamentals of how to play this fantasy-world game.

Experienced Game Master Lucien Goldberger will take participants through the basics of character creation and then start them on a short adventure though the world of D&D.

All supplies will be provided. There will be a lunch break from 12:30-1 p.m. (bring your own lunch).

This free event is open to all ages but recommended for 12 and up. Library policy states that children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a person responsible for the child and they may not be left unattended.

For more information, call 594-0310 or email pking@rocklandmaine.gov. Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St.

