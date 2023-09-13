Patten Free Library has been awarded $100,000 in the Remote Work through Libraries Initiative administered by the Maine State Library and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Patten Free Library serves the city of Bath and the adjacent towns of Arrowsic, West Bath, Georgetown and Woolwich. As a community and business hub for the Midcoast region, the library plans to use the funds to promote physical access to the library, build and improve designated space for remote workers, and implement technology upgrades to meet the demand for telecommunication, virtual meetings and networking opportunities for remote and hybrid workers.

Gov. Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan is committed to attracting new residents to live and work in Maine, and sees remote and hybrid work as an economic growth opportunity, according to prepared release Libraries, which are in most communities and provide high-speed internet access, connectivity and research capacities, are natural service centers for this growing sector.

“We have already seen a huge increase in patrons using the library for remote and hybrid work, especially since the pandemic,” library Director Lesley Dolinger said in the release. “This grant will allow us to enhance remote workers’ experiences in the library by offering improved spaces and technology, and improved physical access to the building.”

The library will begin work this fall in conjunction with the City of Bath and other community partners. For more information, contact Lesley Dolinger at 443-4151 ext. 1015.

