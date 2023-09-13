Theater at Monmouth opens “A Celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan featuring Cox & Box” as their fall show following its Brave New Worlds Summer Season. The celebration begins with a curtain raiser of “Cox and Box,” a comedic opera, composed by Arthur Sullivan and written by F. C. Burnand. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 (preview), Sept. 15 (opening night), 16, 21, 22 and 23; and at 1 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24.

“Cox and Box” is the hilarious tale of two men who unknowingly rent the same room (one by day, the other by night), the landlady who rents it to them and what happens when one of them unexpectedly gets the day off from work. Then, after the interval, journey through Gilbert & Sullivan’s musical catalogue with an original revue written by Adam P. Blais, including songs from operas such as “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Patience,” “Ruddigore,” “H.M.S. Pinafore” and more; and an original medley of songs arranged by John Neal.

Though originally from England, there are strong ties between Gilbert & Sullivan and Monmouth with Cumston Hall having been the summer performance home of the American Savoyards from 1953-1958.

“They returned to Monmouth each summer performing a different Gilbert & Sullivan show each week (six evenings, two matinees and no Sunday performances) for 10 consecutive weeks,” Director Adam P. Blais said. In his research preparing for the show, Blais also discovered that “it is believed that ‘The Grand Duke’ made its North American professional debut in Cumston Hall.”

Single tickets for the fall show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens and $25 for students (18 and under). Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price on opening night (Sept. 15) with a valid photo ID at the box office. For patrons under 30, $10 rush tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the family show and special events. Contact the box office by email at boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 933-9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show.

For reservations and more information, call the box office or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

“A Celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan featuring Cox & Box” features Patrick Brady as Box/Man 2, Quinn Corcoran as Cox/Man 1 and Michelle Seipel as Mrs. Bouncer/Soprano. Directed by Adam P. Blais and music direction by John Neal, set design by Rew Tippin, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Jim Alexander, with stage management by Meg Lydon, lighting and production assistance by Erin Fauble.

“A Celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan featuring Cox & Box” is sponsored by Andrews Tolman.

