Strong Pre-K enrollment

Ninety-one students are enrolled in Gorham’s pre-kindergarten students program, according to School Committee Chairperson Sarah Perkins.

Ten were enrolled in last year’s pilot program.

“This was made possible almost entirely with state funding and is an important step in ensuring our (pre-K) kids get access to the support services they need,” Perkins said at a Town Council meeting. “By doing so, we hope to limit the increase in the district’s special education needs in future years.”

Absentee ballot requests

Applications for absentee ballots are now available for the municipal and state referendum election Nov. 7. Residents can request absentee ballots at maine.gov and expect to receive one in October, or call the Town Clerk’s Office at 222-1670.

Clothes closet Saturday

Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road.

Clothes are free. The closet is open the first and third Saturdays each month. For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 19, 1973, that the Gorham Parks and Conservation Commission advertised to hire a part-time tree warden. The salary was $125 per month.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 7 that the U.S. public debt was $32,935,650,483,547.70.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: