MADISON, WIS. – Sandra Taft Carroll passed away Sept. 12, 2023 at Oak Park Place.

Sandra was born in Chicago, Ill. on April 23, 1938, the daughter of Fletcher and Loraine (Thomas) Taft. She was married to Tom Carroll at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in 1958.

Beginning in 1970 Sandy and her family began a somewhat nomadic life as Tom’s position with RR Donnelley and Sons took them to several locations ranging from Glasgow, Ky. to New York, N.Y. to Reno, Nev., and back to the Chicago, Ill. area. They moved to Madison, Wis. in 2015.

Sandy was a member of the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove. The Presbyterian Church was a constant in Sandy’s life as she moved across the country. She was active in Presbyterian Women, enjoyed working in the kitchen and loved the fellowship. She was known for her cheerfulness as she worked with others.

Sandy was a very talented crafter and enjoyed sewing and art. Shew as an excellent cook and loved hosting parties.

She started work as a keypunch operator and moved up to computer analyst following graduation from Truckee Meadows Community College.

Sandy cared deeply about family and kept the family connected through many family events and reunions.

Sandy is survived by her husband Tom; daughters Sharon Smith and Nancy Carrol; son, Jim Carroll; grandchildren, Caryn and Craig Smith and Ian Karby; great-grandson, Theo Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove, Wis.

The family thanks that staff at Oak Park Place for excellent long term care, and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. for their gentle care during her final days.

Please share your memories of Sandy by posting in her guestbook at: http://www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Services of Madison, Wis. is assisting the family, 608-249-6666.

Memorial gifts to American Family Children’s Hospital,

P.O. Box 8336,

Madison, WI, 53708

would be appreciated.