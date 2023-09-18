Brunswick officials are gathering public input to craft a plan to reduce the town’s carbon emissions and combat the effects of climate change.

Earlier this year, the Town Council created the Climate Action Planning Task Force after the town received a $50,000 state grant to develop a climate action plan. The task force is asking residents for ideas through a survey on brunswickclimateaction.org and a series of workshops, the first of which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Coffin School. The task force will present preliminary data on a report analyzing the town’s sources of emissions and their effects on the town. It also will review emission reduction targets.

Task force co-chairs Mark Battle and Rebecca Lincoln are urging residents to share their opinions.

“It’s a chance to learn more about the creation of Brunswick’s Climate Action Plan and to have a say in how the town addresses climate change,” Battle said.

“Action is needed now more than ever,” Lincoln added.

In 2020, Gov. Janet Mills announced a Climate Action Plan for the state, seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Brunswick is one of about 130 communities in the state’s Community Resilience Partnership, which seeks to prepare for and reduce the effects of climate change. Brunswick obtained the $50,000 grant through the partnership.

The Town Council in 2019 passed a resolution committing to fighting climate change.

