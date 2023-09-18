Topsham’s Mt. Ararat Middle School canceled classes Monday morning after a bomb threat.

Someone left the threatening message on a school staff member’s voicemail around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to school district Superintendent Heidi O’Leary and police Chief Marc Hagan. The voicemail was discovered around 7 a.m. before students arrived for school.

“The anonymous caller mentioned a name and claimed that there was a bomb within the school premises,” O’Leary wrote in an email to parents. “The school took decisive steps to protect the students and staff present.”

She said school buses were diverted to Mt. Ararat High School and students were dismissed at 9:15 a.m.

“We commend both students and staff for their exemplary response to this challenging situation,” O’Leary said. “Their adherence to established protocols and their collective efforts ensured that the safety and well-being of every individual remained the top priority throughout this incident.”

Two Maine State Police dogs searched the school and didn’t find any explosive devices, according to Hagan.

Advertisement

A similar incident happened at Casco Bay High School in Portland Monday morning when police received a text that there was an active shooter at the school. The school was evacuated and students were taken to a nearby middle school.

Hagan could not say if the incidents were connected.

“We just don’t have enough information yet,” he said.

Bill Stewart of Topsham said he was driving his 8th-grade daughter to school around 7:30 a.m. and saw buses and groups of students headed to the high school about a half-mile away.

“It was a little bit of a chaotic scene,” he said.

Mt. Ararat High School Principal Chris Hoffman said classes at high school went on as usual after the middle school students were dismissed.

“Our hope is that the remainder of the today can approach feeling normal for students,” he wrote in an email to parents.

Topsham police said they were working with school officials to determine the origin of the threat.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: