A letter from Nancy O’Hagan of Portland (“Numbers show Mainers support abortion,” Sept. 5) contained this summary passage: “I have never met a single woman that wants anyone but herself to decide if and when she gives birth.”

In response, I note that in my 81 years, I have never met a single woman that wants anyone but herself to decide if and when she gets pregnant. Similarly, I have never met a single woman that wants to terminate a viable life in her body, notwithstanding rare exceptions for severe problematic infant afflictions.

The author reminds us that “the bill allows abortions at any time if deemed medically necessary by a doctor.” In this day and age, we see ads on TV for toll-free numbers you can call and answer a “few questions” from a doctor who will then prescribe prescription drugs and have them mailed to you.

No doubt retired doctors and those looking to leave the complexities of private practice will soon start offering similar certification of necessity either as a new service of their own or as an add-on to Planned Parenthood.

Psychotherapists are already offering sessions with dial-in patients at per-minute charges. Medical need for cannabis is no doubt easily acquired. Anyone who thinks finding a doctor via the internet to certify medical necessity will safeguard against the termination of innocent lives is delusional. And Governor Mills and those who championed her bill know this all too well.

Pem Schaeffer

Brunswick

