BRUNSWICK – Deb “Debado” Delano, 63, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023, surrounded by family.
Their love and compassion for over the last few months is a reflection of Deb. She was a loving, caring soul. Her compassion knew no bounds. The needs of others often came before her own.
She enjoyed music, nature and time spent with family and friends. She loved her dogs Jenna and Roscoe.
Deb was predeceased by a husband and her mother June M Bartz (Green).
She is survived by a son; her father Richard A Beal; and three sisters, Christine Johnston, Vickie Hawkes, and Sally Lester .
Thank you to all who tirelessly stood by her. Words are not enough. We love you and will miss you, Mom.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation
in Deb’s honor to:
Rescue Charlie’s Friends Dog Rescue
90 Rd. B, P.O. Box 160
Woolwich, ME 04579
friends.org
