BATH – Janet M. Black, 86, of Bath, passed Aug. 11, 2023.

Janet was born May 26, 1937, in Phippsburg, to Archie Alexander and Grace (Goomes) Alexander.

She is survived by three children: Eric Black, Cheryl (Black) Konz, and Dawn (Black) Cobb; one sister, Sarah (Alexander) Sparks; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her children remember her as a strong, independent

woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Eleanor, Marion, Eugene, and Ruby; and a daughter, Sandy(Black) Cassidy.

Many will remember her from her childhood in Sebasco, Maine. Janet loved to sew, crochet and knit. She participated in the craft fair at Bath Middle School for over 30 years.

