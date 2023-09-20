BRUNSWICK – Chanel Robert Coulombe, 86, of Brunswick passed away Thursday, Sept. 14 at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth. He was born March 14, 1937 in Topsham, the son of Alfred, Sr. And Bella Poulin Coulombe.

﻿He attended St John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1955. He enlisted into the US Navy in 1956, serving in the Mediterranean and was honorably discharged. He met Rita Brillant in 1959 and they married on August 24, 1963.

﻿He worked at Downeast Energy under the Morrells for 50 years starting as a driver and working his way up. He was on the board of directors of the St. John’s Credit Union for over 32 years, the board of directors of Pejepscot Terrace, and was a St. John’s Parishioner and Eucharistic Minister until his death.

﻿Chanel enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, bird watching, star gazing, traveling visiting 49 of the 50 states, and being the family’s weatherman. He loved being with family and friends.

﻿He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Jacques, Madeline, Adele, Marie J., Monique, Gustave, and Alfred, Jr.

﻿He is survived by his wife of 60 years RIta of Brunswick; three children Linus and his fiancée Hiliary, Eric and his wife Gail, and Sheila Coulombe; grandchildren, Alex and his wife Liv, Quinn, Morgan and her husband Michael, Zach, and Noah and his fiancée Becca; great-grandchildren Owen, Ellie, and Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick, followed by burial in the family lot in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. There will be no visiting hours.

﻿The family wishes to thank Coastal Manor where he was cared for a short time. He made a lot of friends there and all of the staff loved him. Thank you for your great care.

﻿Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.Stetson’s funeral home.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

St. John’s School in Brunswick

payable to Memorial Donation-St. John’s School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or to:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

