BUCKFIELD — Hunter Mason scored twice as Richmond defeated Buckfield 3-2 in boys soccer action Thursday.

Kenny Mechamm also scored and Finn Foster picked up an assist for the Bobcats (4-1-0). David Edwards made six saves in the win.

Brayden Jack and Krosby Harvey scored first-half goals for Buckfield (4-1-0). Cayden Durgin made eight saves in the loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

OXFORD HILLS 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Lily Hammond assisted on Brynn Bean’s second-quarter goal before tucking home the overtime winner as the Vikings (1-3-1) edged the Dragons (1-5) in Brunswick.

Gabby Wright made two saves for Oxford Hills.

Sydney Drake scored for Brunswick with an assist from Felicity Jackson.

