BRUNSWICK – Janet Isabel (Ball) Leland, 91, passed away Sept. 16, 2023 at Mere Point Senior Health Center in Brunswick. Janet was born Feb. 16, 1932, the daughter of Isabel (Nicol) and R. Theodore Ball in Concord, NH.

She attended school in Concord, N.H. and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1953 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She married David P. Leland of Newport, N.H. on Sept. 13, 1952. David and Janet resided in Harpswell for 43 years before moving to Midcoast Senior Health in Brunswick in 2016.

She was predeceased by her husband David and son Douglas Leland of Harpswell. She is survived by her sister Loretta Gadbois of Show Low, Ariz.; her sons Bruce (Rachel) Leland and Peter (Betsy) Leland of Orrs Island, her daughter Nancy (David) Matthews of New Haven, Vt., and daughter-in-law Karen Leland of Harpswell. Janet had five grandchildren, Nate (Chrystal) Leland, Amanda (Ryan) Lemieux, Heidi Leland, David (Aili) Jones, and Kristen (Kevin) Peterson. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Maggie Leland, Spencer Leland, Sam Peterson, Ben Peterson, Elbie Jones, Finleigh Jones and Ginger Lemieux.

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful and caring staff at Midcoast Senior Health for taking such good care of Janet during her years there.

There will be no visiting hours.

A memorial service will be held at First Parish Church in Brunswick, Maine at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 30, 2023.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Janet’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:

American Cancer Society

PO BOX 350

Westbrook, ME 04092

