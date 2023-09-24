Independence Association, Inc. recognized Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, with its 2023 Legislator of the Year award at its annual meeting on Sept. 13. The annual award recognizes an elected official for outstanding advocacy on behalf of individuals with disabilities.

“I am committed to working closely with the Independence Association in my work as a state representative, so this recognition is especially meaningful to me,” Arford said in a prepared release. “I truly believe that together we can ensure Mainers of all abilities have the support and opportunities they need to thrive. I look forward to continuing to partner with the Independence Association to support policies that ensure inclusion and equal opportunity.”

Incorporated in 1966, the Brunswick-based nonprofit serves more than 400 individuals with disabilities in Maine. It provides community-based services, residential and group homes, case management and other services.

“Rep. Arford is an ardent supporter of affordable, quality, safe housing and health care for our community,” said Ray Nagel, executive director of Independence Association. “She stays informed of all bills that may impact Independence Association and frequently meets with her constituents to listen, discuss and provide information on legislation impacting people with disabilities and supports the best interests of people with disabilities.”

Brunswick resident Kathy Rickards praised Arford for her compassion and support for the disability community.

“As a parent of an adult son with disabilities, I am grateful for her responsiveness as well as her ability to find bipartisan solutions that are effective and efficient,” Rickards said. “She continues to work with individuals, families and agencies to raise up the critical issues of stable housing and programming for the Maine disability community. She is a thoughtful voice for people who aren’t always able to advocate for themselves.”

