Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Community Kitchen is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. The event will feature samples from current renters and a peek into how the Community Kitchen is helping to feed neighbors and lessen food waste and is becoming a hub for local small businesses.

The Community Kitchen opened its doors last year and has fostered the growth of several small food businesses, the most popular of which, Harvest Maine, has grown so big it moved on to open its own kitchen. The Community Kitchen also allows MCHPP and the Merrymeeting Gleaners a place to safely and efficiently process thousands of pounds of produce that might otherwise go to waste.

“Our food system is seasonal, but our need for healthy food is not,” Brie Nicolau, the Community Kitchen coordinator, said in a prepared release. “This kitchen has the capacity to take the tons of produce we receive and make soups, frozen vegetable packets, smoothie kits, applesauce and more.”

Visit mchpp.org/upcoming-events for other Harvest Week events, such as children’s activities and a dinner featuring seasonal foods.

