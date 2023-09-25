Quahog Bay Conservancy plans ‘hub of marine research excellence’ on site of former inn

The Quahog Bay Conservancy plans to transform the former Quahog Bay Inn into a “hub of marine research excellence” and revitalize the property’s working waterfront.

Patrick Scanlan, founder and president of the nonprofit conservancy, is proposing to remove all structures on the property and replace them with a saltwater laboratory, a duplex to house students and researchers, a “lobster shack” for retail sales of seafood, and a new wharf.

Scanlan’s JD LLC owns the property. He said he named the limited liability company for his one-eyed cocker spaniel, Jack Daniels.

Established in 2015, the conservancy says its mission “is to revitalize the ecosystem of Quahog Bay to a robust and resilient state for all communities that depend on it. Through sustainable aquaculture, ecosystem monitoring, and community education, we aim to conserve natural habitat, protect native wildlife, foster environmental stewards, and support Maine’s working waterfront.” The nonprofit is headquartered at 286 Bethel Point Road.

The Harpswell Planning Board unanimously approved JD LLC’s application on Sept. 20. The project still needs federal and state permits.

JD LLC will build “environmentally friendly buildings that will help to restore, maintain and support the working waterfront,” according to its application to the Planning Board. The 68-page application details the vision for the approximately $13 million project.

The Quahog Bay Conservancy Lab would facilitate marine research in a few focus areas: microplastics, kelp and oyster aquaculture, and invasive species.

The lab “aims to become a hub of marine research excellence in the region,” according to the application. “By focusing on the study of microplastics in the marine environment, we strive to understand their ecological impact (and) their interaction with marine organisms, and develop strategies for their mitigation. Additionally, our research extends to fisheries and water quality, examining the health of local fish populations, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and contributing to the overall health of the marine ecosystem.”

The application says the lab will provide “rigorous testing and analysis of seafood” to ensure that “the seafood harvested and consumed in Harpswell is of exceptional quality, free from harmful substances, and compliant with industry regulations.”