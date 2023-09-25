Bath Iron Works on Monday announced it hired a former MaineHealth executive as the shipyard’s new chief information officer.

Julie Berry served as a vice president overseeing information technology at MaineHealth from 2021-2022. She then returned to Texas-based Steward Health Care in her most recent role as senior vice president overseeing data management and predictive analytics. She previously worked for Steward, which operates 33 hospitals in nine states, including Massachusetts where she was based, from 2011-2021, serving as chief technology officer and chief information officer.

“Julie’s focus on strengthening IT teams and capabilities to enable business optimization will modernize Bath Iron Works’ IT infrastructure and processes to meet the demands of on-time delivery of our Navy ships,” BIW President Chuck Krugh said in a statement.

“I am beyond excited to be joining BIW,” Berry said. “My family has a long lineage serving in various branches of the armed forces. I am honored for the opportunity to contribute to this valuable work that helps defend our nation by joining the BIW team and advancing information technology that will improve the infrastructure and processes in support of building ships for the US Navy.”

Berry will be responsible for cybersecurity and IT organization, among other duties, at BIW and she will serve on its senior leadership team as a vice president.

Berry has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Suffolk University in Massachusetts. She served as chairperson of the Massachusetts Health Data Consortium, where the shipyard said she led efforts to advance data standardization and interoperability.

BIW last month was awarded a contract to build three more destroyers, bringing its total number of ships under development to 12.

