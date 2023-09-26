Arts Are Elementary is hosting a free celebration, “CAHOOTS: Celebrating Art & Community,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Brunswick. There will be an in-person event featuring live music from local band Mama Tried, art stations, free pizza from Portland Pie (while supplies last), an obstacle course courtesy of Riverview Martial Arts, raffle and an art show.

Arts Are Elementary is also offering an online art auction, which is now open and closes at 5 p.m. Saturday. Auction items will be on display at the in-person art show. The local artists have been offered 50% of the proceeds from their piece.

Local artists featured in the auction Charlotte Agell

Sharon Bond

Marilyn Flanagan

Neesha Hudson

Harriet Lindemann

Burke Long

Judith Long

Nancy Marstaller

Reg Pelletier

Heather Rogers

Shannon Ruopp

Doug Scribner

Barbara Snapp

Craig P. Snapp

Erin Sprinkle

Valerie Upham

Kat Mead-von Huene

Janet Watkinson

Will Wilkoff

“Arts Are Elementary is delighted to offer this art and community celebratory event at no charge,” Executive Director Jenn Burns Gray said in a prepared release. “AAE wants to ensure that everyone in the community can access art opportunities. We are grateful to the local artists, partners and sponsors who are supporting our effort. Our board has developed an exciting lineup of offerings. We hope to see members of the community of all ages join us on the 30th.”

Since 1980, the nonprofit Arts Are Elementary has worked in partnership with local schools to provide every public classroom in Brunswick’s public elementary schools with professional artist residencies. Funds raised by the event will help support the organization and its programming for the 2023-2024 academic year.

