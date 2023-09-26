The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents from Brunswick and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Maine Street Mall & Gazebo Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies everyone’s solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” Drew Wyman, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter, said in a prepared release. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today and take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at seven locations across Maine during September and October. In 2022, more than 160 residents joined the Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s while raising more than $48,000. This year, the Midcoast walk aims to raise $55,000.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Maine alone, there are more than 29,000 people living with the disease and 51,000 caregivers.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the annual fundraiser. The Midcoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin following the Promise Garden Ceremony at 10 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/maine/walk.

