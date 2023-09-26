A new food truck is serving up breakfast sandwiches; Cubanos with local smoked pork; hot dogs; and grilled cheeses embellished with apple, sweet potato and figs across from Topsham Town Hall.

The Pejepscot is the only permanently stationed food truck in Topsham. Owner and Chef Melanie Houston said she’s “listening to the community and the regulars and what they want to eat and helping them get that.”

For example, Houston started serving hot dogs a few weeks back after employees of Lee’s Tire and Services crossed Route 201 in search of a frank.

This past February, Houston, who has worked as a chef her entire professional career, left her job and thought, “It’s now or never, let’s just do it.”

“Twelve years ago, I had the opportunity to buy an old trailer that had already been a concession trailer and so we snagged it,” Houston said.

She and her father spent seven months renovating the 1963 Shasta Airflyte trailer and getting it fitted out for food service. Now that The Pejepscot is complete, Houston tows it back and forth from Pejepscot Village at the start and end of each day.

After attending culinary and business school, Houston worked as a chef in Florida and the Midcoast before returning to her hometown.

The Pejepscot food truck is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and could open some weekends going forward, according to Houston.

